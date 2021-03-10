Pokémon Go is getting a referral program

Niantic is adding a new feature to Pokémon Go that will let players earn rewards for bringing friends into the game’s ecosystem.

This referral program will launch later this year and will apply to players who are joining the world of Pokémon Go for the first time or returning from an extended break.

As of now, Niantic has confirmed that rewards for referrals will include Pokémon encounters, Rare Candy, Incubators, and more. There will also be milestones included with the program, giving players better rewards as they introduce more people to the game.

Niantic plans to roll out the referral program in waves, making sure the process can handle everything the developers want it to do before it’s available for everyone. Players in Australia will be seeing parts of the program popping up soon and will receive individual referral codes that they can share with friends.

More details about the Pokémon Go referral program will be shared in the coming months as the tests continue.