Pokémon Go introduces flower-filled Valentine’s Day event

Starting Feb. 10, Pokémon Go players will be treated to a Valentine’s Day event that features three new Pokémon, a new form of Frufrou, and more.

The 2022 Valentine’s Day in-game event takes place from Feb. 10 at 10am local time to Feb. 14 at 8pm local time.

The event bonuses that all players will get are double Lure Module duration, double Catch Candy, and your Buddy Pokémon will bring you more items during the event. There are also three new Pokémon debuting during the event: Flabébé, Floette, and Florges. Frufrou will even have a new form change available, which will allow players to transfer a normal Frufrou into a Heart Trim Frufrou.

The event will also have two Valentine’s Day-themed Collection Challenges, which when completed will award players with two Frillish, one female and one male. In addition, there will be several attacks available for Gallade and Gardevoir. If players evolve a Kirlia during the event into either form, it will learn Synchronoise. Gallade and Gardevoir caught from raids during the event will already know the move.

What encounters are there during the Pokémon Go Valentine’s Day event 2022?

Flabébé, one of the new Pokémon introduced with this update, comes in five colors and players can encounter certain colors based on where they live. The Red Flower Flabébé is catchable in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The Blue Flower Flabébé is catchable in the Asia-Pacific region, and the Yellow Flabébé is catchable in the Americas. Orange and White Flower Flabébé Pokémon might appear for lucky players regardless of what region they’re in.

Here’s a list of which Pokémon players can expect to encounter during the event:

Chansey

Plusle

Minun

Volbeat

Illumise

Luvdisc

Woobat

Red Flower Flabébé

Blue Flower Flabébé

Yellow Flower Flabébé

Frufrou (natural form)

Players who are lucky will encounter these Pokémon during the event:

Miltank

Audino

Alomomola

White Flower Flabébé

Orange Flower Flabébé

Additionally, there will be special raid Pokémon, new avatar items, stickers, and bundles, and a Global Challenge that will reward a 3x Transfer Candy bonus to players if they send 70 million Gifts during the event.