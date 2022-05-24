Pokémon Go Fest Seattle event tickets and details now live

New Shiny Pokémon, Shaymin Sky, and more bonuses are on the way for the event in July.

Pokémon Go Fest is returning to large, in-person events this year. And details for Pokémon Go Fest: Seattle 2022 are now live, along with tickets for the event that will give players access to two unique event experiences.

The event, which will run from July 22 to 24, will take place across Seattle Center Park and downtown Seattle in two distinct parts, a morning and afternoon session.

Just like with the other Go Fest 2022 events, players will be able to complete event-exclusive Special Research to encounter Sky Forme Shaymin, this time within Seattle Center Park. Additionally, four distinct habitats will rotate wild encounters throughout the day, with each featuring a Collection Challenge too.

Cloud Sanctuary: Togetic, Woobat, Rufflet, and more

The Oasis: Alolan Exeggutor, Sand Cloak Burmy, Gible, Panpour, and more

Dreamy Mindscape: Snorlax, Litwick, and more

Electric Garden: Hisuian Voltorb, Combee, Foongus, and Helioptile

Exclusively for Go Fest Seattle attendees, players will be able to encounter Shiny Combee and Shiny Panpour.

Some additional event bonuses include halved egg hatch distance, themed Field Research, the ability to make up to six Special Trades, and reduced Stardust cost for every trade made during event hours.

Ticketed players will also have access to a second Special Research story, featuring an encounter with a Pokémon that has yet to appear in the game and will be revealed at a later date. During this time, habitats will also be turned off and every featured Pokémon will be appearing more frequently.

Tickets for Go Fest: Seattle are now live for $25 and will only be available for a limited time while supplies last in the in-game shop. As an added bonus, players will get access to a special version of the Go Fest 2022 T-shirt.