Pokémon Go Fest 2022 Sapparo event to feature Shiny Swirlix and Pansage

Niantic has released new details for the Pokémon Go Fest 2022 in-person event scheduled to take place from Aug. 5 to 7 in Sapporo, Japan. And, similar to the Berlin event that will run in July, it will feature new Shiny Pokémon and Sky Forme Shaymin making an appearance.

The ticketed event, which will cost 3,000¥, will give players access to both days of Go Fest and all of the exclusive content included within. This includes Special Research to encounter Sky Forme Shaymin, along with themed Field and Timed Research.

The event will feature its own mini-habitat rotation, each with a new Collection Challenge to complete based on their unique themes. Here are the details for each of those, including the featured Pokémon spawns.

Dream World: Drowzee, Terddiursa, Snorlax, Litwick, and more.

Athletic Park: Hitmontop, Pansear, Machop, Chimchar, and more

Living Meadow: Galarian Ponyta, Scyther, Yanma, Pansage, and more.

Frozen Lake: Alolan Vulpix, Panpour, Snorunt, Lapras, and more.

This will be the first time players can obtain Shiny Swirlix and Shiny Pansage, but only if they are lucky enough to encounter one.

As for unique experiences in the city, players will be able to battle both Cresselia and Darkrai in five-star raids, obtain nine free Raid Passes from Gyms, and unlock a second Special Research story featuring a Pokémon not already available in Pokémon Go. Team Go Rocket will also be appearing more frequently, offering double the Mysterious Components for defeating.

For an additional 1,200¥ players can grab add-ons to give them bonuses for participating raids or hatching Eggs.