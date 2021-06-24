Pokémon Go Fest 2021 to feature every Legendary Pokémon in 5-star raids on day 2

Pokémon Go Fest will return as a two-day event on July 17 and 18, and Niantic has dropped more details about what players can expect from the second day of content.

Following the opening day’s focus on hourly habitats, special costumed Pokémon, and the Global Arena Challenges, day two of Go Fest 2021 will feature every Legendary Pokémon that has ever been available in Pokémon Go.

We already knew the closing day would be centered around raids, but now, every Legendary Pokémon will be appearing in five-star raids around the world. This will be done by splitting them up into four themed hours that will rotate throughout the day—Wind, Lava, Frost, and Thunder Hours.

Here is the current set of rotations for the Legendary raid day, with the exception that Mythical Pokémon will not be appearing in these raids. These raids will also be available to non-ticketed players.

Wind Hour 10 to 11am and 2 to 3pm local time Mewtwo, Ho-Oh, Latias, Latios, Regigigas, Altered Forme Giratina, Cresselia, and Therian Forme Tornadus

Lava Hour 11am to 12pm and 3 to 4pm local time Moltres, Entei, Regirock, Groudon, Heatran, Reshiram, Therian Forme Landorus, and Yveltal

Frost Hour 12 to 1pm and 4 to 5pm local time Articuno, Suicune, Lugia, Regice, Kyogre, Palkia, and Kyurem Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf will also be appearing in raids, but only in their respective areas

Thunder Hour 1 to 2pm and 5 to 6pm local time Zapdos, Raikou, Registeel, Rayquaza, Dialga, Therian Forme Thundurus, Zekrom, and Xerneas



Players who purchase the Go Fest 2021 event ticket through the shop for $4.99 will also enjoy the following bonuses.

10,000 bonus XP for winning a Raid Battle

Up to 10 Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs

Special Timed Research that will include up to eight Remote Raid Passes

A free event-bundle including three Remote Raid Passes

Pokémon Go Fest 2021 will run on July 17 and 18, so be ready to get the most out of the festivities.