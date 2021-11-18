Pokémon Go collaboration with Ed Sheeran revealed, includes special performance and returning Pokémon

Pokémon Go will be hosting a collaboration with Grammy award-winning pop artist Ed Sheeran for the first time.

Pokémon Go will host a special performance on Monday, Nov. 22 from 1 pm CT until Nov 30 at 3 pm, Niantic announced today. During this event, players can check out a performance of a handful of Ed Sheeran’s tracks within the app including hits like “Perfect”, “Thinking Out Loud”, and “Shivers”.

Accessing the performance can be done via the in-game News tab. On each night of the event, “Overpass Graffiti” will play for those adventuring within the app. You can score yourself a surprise bonus during the event by taking a snapshot every day it runs.

Wild encounters during the event will consist solely of water-type Pokémon which include Tododile, Mudkip, Piplup, Oshawott, and Froakie. Plus, sunglasses-wearing Squirtle will make its return just for this event. All Pokémon but Froakie will be available in shiny variants. Squirtle can also be earned via Field Research.

You’ll also be able to earn more goodies during the event including stickers and a free Event Box with a Lure Module, 20 Pokéballs, 10 Razz Berries, and 10 Pinap Berries. After 3am CT on Nov. 22, you can redeem a code to get a new avatar item, which will remain valid until the event ends: VVM87WGMMUZHTB8X.

Don’t miss this chance to experience something different in Pokémon Go and earn yourself some unique goodies along the way.