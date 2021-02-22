Pokémon Go Battle League 7 will have 3 special cups

The Pokémon Go Battle League is preparing to roll into its seventh season on March 1 and it will include new surprises, along with the usual new cups that will be featured throughout its run.
The usual Great, Ultra, and Master League rotation is in place, but an additional Great League Remix, Retro Cup, and Kanto Cup are on the way too.
We knew about some of these new features due to earlier leaks, but the Great League Remix will switch the format up by banning the 10 most-used Pokémon in the Great League usage pool. The list of ineligible Pokémon will be shared on March 15 when the regular Great League ends.
Retro Cup will only allow players to use the original 15 Pokémon types, so no Dark, Steel, or Fairy-types will be eligible. It will also have a CP limit of 1,500.
The Kanto Cup is pretty self-explanatory, only allowing Pokémon featured in the original 151 Pokédex numbers. It will also have a 1,500 CP cap and matches won’t affect player ratings while competing in this cup.
A lot of the rewards are going to remain the same or at least similar, with the big changes being new avatar items based on Unovan gym leader Elesa. You’ll also be able to encounter the new legendary Pokémon that are going to be featured in five-star raids, with a few potentially being Therian Forme Tornadus, Therian Forme Thundurus, and Therian Forme Landorus.
As for the new rotation schedule, here’s what you can expect when season seven begins on March 1 and ends on May 31.
- Great League: March 1 to 15
- Ultra League: March 15 to 29
- Master League: March 29 to April 5
- Triple League Rotation: April 5 to 12
- Great League: April 12 to 26
- Will include Great League Remix
- Ultra League: April 26 to May 10
- Master League: May 10 to 17
- Will include Retro Cup
- Triple League Rotation: May 17 to 24
- Ranked play ends on May 24
- Kanto Cup (Unranked): May 24 to 31