Pokémon Go Battle League 7 will have 3 special cups

There will be three special cups, returning rewards, and some new items too.

The Pokémon Go Battle League is preparing to roll into its seventh season on March 1 and it will include new surprises, along with the usual new cups that will be featured throughout its run.

The usual Great, Ultra, and Master League rotation is in place, but an additional Great League Remix, Retro Cup, and Kanto Cup are on the way too.

We knew about some of these new features due to earlier leaks, but the Great League Remix will switch the format up by banning the 10 most-used Pokémon in the Great League usage pool. The list of ineligible Pokémon will be shared on March 15 when the regular Great League ends.

Retro Cup will only allow players to use the original 15 Pokémon types, so no Dark, Steel, or Fairy-types will be eligible. It will also have a CP limit of 1,500.

The Kanto Cup is pretty self-explanatory, only allowing Pokémon featured in the original 151 Pokédex numbers. It will also have a 1,500 CP cap and matches won’t affect player ratings while competing in this cup.

A lot of the rewards are going to remain the same or at least similar, with the big changes being new avatar items based on Unovan gym leader Elesa. You’ll also be able to encounter the new legendary Pokémon that are going to be featured in five-star raids, with a few potentially being Therian Forme Tornadus, Therian Forme Thundurus, and Therian Forme Landorus.

As for the new rotation schedule, here’s what you can expect when season seven begins on March 1 and ends on May 31.