Pokémon Go adds Zacian, Zamazenta, and more Pokémon from Galar in Ultra Unlock Part 3: Sword and Shield

Players initially predicted that Hoopa would be the main focus of the third and final Ultra Unlock bonus week for Pokémon Go, but Niantic is using the Mythical Pokémon’s powers to bring in more species from the Galar region.

Starting Aug. 20 and running until Aug. 31, players will be able to encounter several different Pokémon that were introduced in Pokémon Sword and Shield, including the Legendary Pokémon Zacian and Zamazenta.

Other generation eight Pokémon like Skwovet, Greedent, Wooloo, Dubwool, and Falinks will also be making their appearance during Ultra Unlock Part 3: Sword and Shield, with shiny variants of Galarian Farfetch’d, Galarian Meowth, Galarian Weezing, and Galarian Stunfisk being made available too.

Throughout the event, Galarian Meowth, Galarian Ponyta, Galarian Slowpoke, Galarian Farfetch’d, Galarian Zigzagoon, Galarian Darumaka, and Galarian Stunfisk will be hatching from 7km Eggs. And because this is such a big event, players will be seeing two different weeks of raid rotations, from Aug. 20 to 26 and Aug. 26 to Sept. 1.

New event-exclusive Timed Research and Field Research will be available and feature many of the Pokémon first discovered in the Galar region during both weeks.

As a special bonus, Gym uniforms based on the Galarian Gym Challenge will be available as avatar items in Pokémon Go starting on Aug. 19. The main uniform will be available for free, while the Dragon-type and Dark-type Sport Uniform items will be available to purchase in the shop.

Niantic has also teased that Hoopa will still be around causing mischief, so don’t rule out a possible appearance by the elusive Mythical Pokémon either.