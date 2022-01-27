Pokémon Go adds free Pokémon Legends: Arceus Survey Corp avatar outfit

To celebrate the launch of Pokémon Legends: Arceus for Nintendo Switch, Niantic has released two outfits featured in the new game for Pokémon Go.

This special promotion adds the Survey Corps Outfit to the in-game shop. These will be available for all players to wear for free, adding to the list of available special avatar items any player can choose to put on.

As with most cross-promotion items, this doesn’t guarantee that any event involving Pokémon or content from Legends: Arceus will be added to Pokémon Go anytime soon. But you can expect Hisuian regional variants and some of the other Pokémon featured in the game to make their way to the mobile app at some point in the future, just like Alolan and Galarian Pokémon before them.

To claim your Survey Corps Outfit, simply go to the Pokémon Go in-game shop, open up the Styles section, and scroll over to the Tops tab. From there, you should see the Survey Corps Outfit in the first slot. Select it and hit choose to lock it in.

You should instantly have the outfit equipped and can remove it at any time for other styles in your collection. Pokémon Legends: Arceus will release globally for the Switch on Jan. 28.