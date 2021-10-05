Pokémon Go added to 2022 World Championship, Go Championship Circuit details revealed

Another Pokémon title is set to join the lineup of games featured at the 2022 World Championships—and it’s sure to get players up and ready to go.

Following brief showcases of its PvP mode at Worlds 2019, Pokémon Go will be making its debut in the 2022 Championship Circuit. It will then be featured alongside Pokémon Sword and Shield, Pokkén Tournament, and the TCG at the 2022 World Championship.

The Pokémon Go Championship Series will be forgoing the junior division featured in other Pokémon titles in favor of a focus on the senior and master divisions. Players will have the opportunity to participate in numerous Play! Pokémon events throughout the year, with the best-performing players able to secure invitations to the 2022 World Championship.

Unlike other Pokémon titles, competitive play in the Pokémon Go Championship series will only be open to players who have reached the Legend rank in the current season within the game’s PvP mode, which is set to end on Nov. 29. This will restrict the competitive scene to veteran PvP players who have consistently maintained their status at the top of leaderboards.

Early registration for the Pokémon Go Championship will be open to qualified players at the beginning of 2022. Should spots be available after registration closes, it will then open to PvP players of any rank, with various live events available for players to participate in around the world throughout the year.

The Pokémon World Championship will return in 2022 after two years of cancelations. Further details have yet to be revealed, though the addition of Pokémon Go into the fray is sure to shake things up.