All Search for Zarude Special Research and event-exclusive Field Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go’s Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle crossover event

Zarude is here and waiting for researchers to find it.

Pokémon Go is celebrating the latest Pokémon film, Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle, coming to Netflix with a crossover event that features returning content and some new Pokémon.

Running from Oct. 1 to 10, the main reason to participate in the event is the exclusive Special Research, which will allow players to encounter the Mythical Pokémon Zarude for the first time. Other Pokémon featured in the movie will also be appearing, including Larvitar, Dwebble, and Explorer Pikachu.

Jessie and James are making a return as well. They’ll be appearing in Snapshots and on the overworld map in their Meowth Balloon until Oct. 15 at 10am local time. Players will also have access to free avatar items and themed Field Research during the event.

If you plan on exploring the jungle in hopes to encounter the Rogue Monkey Pokémon, here are all of the tasks and rewards you can expect for the event’s research.

Search for Zarude Special Research

Search for Zarude page one

Catch seven different species of Pokémon One Sun Stone

Catch seven Normal-type Pokémon Diglett encounter

Take three Snapshots of Ground-type Pokémon 15 Poké Balls



Total Rewards: 250 Stardust, 10 Nanab Berries, and a Drilbur encounter

Search for Zarude page two

Make five Great Throws in a row Five Pinap Berries

Catch 10 Bug-type Pokémon Dwebble encounter

Take three Snapshots of Bug-type Pokémon 10 Great Balls



Total Rewards: 250 Stardust, 10 Razz Berries, and a Combee encounter

Search for Zarude page three

Use 20 Berries to help catch Pokémon Cherrim encounter

Catch 30 Grass or Bug-type Pokémon Vileplume encounter

Take three Snapshots of Ground-type Pokémon 10 Great Balls



Total Rewards: 500 Stardust, 10 Pinap Berries, and an Ambipom encounter

Search for Zarude page four

Defeat six Team Go Rocket Grunts TBD encounter

Catch 15 Pokémon without Weather Boost TBD encounter

Take three Snapshots of Flying-type Pokémon 10 Ultra Balls



Total Rewards: 500 Stardust, one Poffin, and a TBD encounter

Search for Zarude page five

TBD

Event-exclusive Field Research