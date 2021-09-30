All Search for Zarude Special Research and event-exclusive Field Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go’s Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle crossover event

Pokémon Go is celebrating the latest Pokémon film, Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle, coming to Netflix with a crossover event that features returning content and some new Pokémon.
Running from Oct. 1 to 10, the main reason to participate in the event is the exclusive Special Research, which will allow players to encounter the Mythical Pokémon Zarude for the first time. Other Pokémon featured in the movie will also be appearing, including Larvitar, Dwebble, and Explorer Pikachu.
Jessie and James are making a return as well. They’ll be appearing in Snapshots and on the overworld map in their Meowth Balloon until Oct. 15 at 10am local time. Players will also have access to free avatar items and themed Field Research during the event.
If you plan on exploring the jungle in hopes to encounter the Rogue Monkey Pokémon, here are all of the tasks and rewards you can expect for the event’s research.
Search for Zarude Special Research
Search for Zarude page one
- Catch seven different species of Pokémon
- One Sun Stone
- Catch seven Normal-type Pokémon
- Diglett encounter
- Take three Snapshots of Ground-type Pokémon
- 15 Poké Balls
Total Rewards: 250 Stardust, 10 Nanab Berries, and a Drilbur encounter
Search for Zarude page two
- Make five Great Throws in a row
- Five Pinap Berries
- Catch 10 Bug-type Pokémon
- Dwebble encounter
- Take three Snapshots of Bug-type Pokémon
- 10 Great Balls
Total Rewards: 250 Stardust, 10 Razz Berries, and a Combee encounter
Search for Zarude page three
- Use 20 Berries to help catch Pokémon
- Cherrim encounter
- Catch 30 Grass or Bug-type Pokémon
- Vileplume encounter
- Take three Snapshots of Ground-type Pokémon
- 10 Great Balls
Total Rewards: 500 Stardust, 10 Pinap Berries, and an Ambipom encounter
Search for Zarude page four
- Defeat six Team Go Rocket Grunts
- TBD encounter
- Catch 15 Pokémon without Weather Boost
- TBD encounter
- Take three Snapshots of Flying-type Pokémon
- 10 Ultra Balls
Total Rewards: 500 Stardust, one Poffin, and a TBD encounter
Search for Zarude page five
- TBD
Event-exclusive Field Research
- Hatch two Eggs
- TBD encounter
- Take a Snapshot of your Buddy
- Two Pinap Berries
- Four Razz berries
- Use five Berries to help catch Pokémon
- Exeggcute encounter