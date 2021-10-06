PMPL SEA Championship will begin on Oct. 12 with a complete league format

The PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Southeast Asia (SEA) Championship season four is here. Twenty teams from Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia/ Singapore, and Vietnam will be competing for a share of an undisclosed prize pool and slots to the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021.

Unlike last season when the SEA Championship was just a three-day event with 16 teams, season four is getting a complete league format. The 20 teams will be competing across the league stage (Oct. 12 to 31) and finals (Nov. 5 to 7) to crown a champion.

For the league stage, the teams will be split into five groups of four teams each. It will happen across three weeks. They will compete in a round-robin format on the weekdays (Tuesday and Wednesday) to make it to that week’s Super Weekend (Friday to Sunday). The top 16 teams from the Super Weekend standings will advance to the finals.

The finals will happen from Nov. 5 to 7. The teams will play a fixed number of matches to crown a champion. The exact prize pool or number of slots to the PMGC haven’t been revealed yet.

Image via Tencent

The top teams from the PMPL SEA Championship will advance to the $6 million PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021, which will run from Nov. 23 until January 2022. Teams from around the globe will be competing to become the world champions.