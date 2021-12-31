PMPL MY/SG is getting bigger with the addition of the Philippines

Registrations for the PMPL have begun in the Philippines.

Tencent has brought good news to PUBG Mobile esports fans in the Philippines.

In an announcement on the PUBG Mobile Philippines Facebook page, it was revealed that the country has been included in the PMPL Malaysia/ Singapore. It will now be called the PMPL MY/SG/PH.

While most countries in Southeast Asia have separate PMPLs, the Philippines was left out as teams had to compete through the less prestigious National Championships (PMNC) and Club Opens (PMC) to advance to the PMPL SEA Championship.

Currently, registrations for the PMPL season five, which will likely take place later in 2022, have kicked off in the Philippines. Players will have to achieve a minimum rank of Ace to be eligible to participate.

The top teams will join Team Sibol in representing the country at the Pro League. Sibol is a national esports team, which has been formed by the Philippine Southeast Asian Games Esports Union (PSEU).

A national esports team for the Philippines was formed when the country organized the 2019 Southeast Asian Games, where esports was included as a medal event for the first time in a multi-sport event sanctioned by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Filipino teams haven’t enjoyed much success in PUBG Mobile esports. It remains to be seen how their inclusion in the PMPL will change this.