PMGC 2021 Finals India invite will be given to winner of BGIS

The suspense finally ends as Tencent officially confirms who will represent the country at the Global Championship.

The winner of Battlegrounds India Series (BGIS) 2021 will get the direct invite to the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021 grand finals, Tencent revealed in an email today.

The PMGC grand finals will take place from Jan. 21 to 23. Besides the Indian invite, it will feature the top nine and six teams from the ongoing PMGC league finals for the east and west respectively. The league finals are taking place from Jan. 22 to 24.

With the BGIS winner, 16 teams will compete in the PMGC 2021 grand finals for the title of world champions. Tencent’s director of esports previously told Dot Esports that the PMGC finals will happen as a “semi-LAN” event. This means that only a select number of teams will be flown out to a different location to eliminate ping differences.

BGIS is the official competition for Battlegrounds Mobile India since its release in July. The game is a rebranded version of PUBG Mobile after the latter was banned in the country due to data privacy concerns. Krafton later released the game as Battlegrounds Mobile India.

The online qualifiers for the BGIS are ongoing. The top teams will make their way through the quarterfinals, and semifinals, and into the 16-team finals of the $131,000 event. The finals are scheduled for Jan. 13 to 16, where teams will play a total of 20 matches, per Liquipedia, to decide who gets the invite to PMGC.