PMCO Regional Finals for North America, MENA, and Wildcard region to be held on Oct. 19-20

On Oct. 19 and 20, top squads from North America, Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and the wildcard regions will battle in the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Fall Split regional finals.

Each region will have a separate regional finals where 16 teams will be participating in. The teams had to make their make way through intense group stage and semifinals matches for a spot at the finals.

The winner from each of the regional finals will have a chance to represent their region at the PMCO Fall Split Global Finals in Malaysia later this year. The runners-up from each region and the third-placed squad from NA will also be traveling to Malaysia, but they will have to fight their way through the prelims to earn a spot at the global finals.

North America (NA)

Here are the 16 teams involved in the PMCO NA regional finals.

Team Totality

Pittsburgh Knights

Tribe Gaming

The Unnamed

Cloud9

Spacestation Gaming

OMEN Elite

Wildcard

8DP Gold

Infinex Gaming

Tempo Storm

IGNITE

Revenants

Team 9

Method

Avapxia Gaming

Eyes will definitely be on Spacestation Gaming, who were the previous split’s champions from NA. The team hasn’t been able to replicate that performance in this split, however, coming in tenth at the group stage and sixth place in the semifinals.

Ten matches are scheduled to be played across the two days. The games will be live streamed in English on YouTube and Twitch, with the first match beginning on 10pm CT. The casters for the tournament are David “MustacheDave” Meyer and Stephen Craig.

Middle East and North Africa (MENA)

The Middle-East and North Africa (MENA) region is a new addition to the tournament. Last split, the region was only restricted to the Middle East. It will be exciting to see which new teams step into the fray as a result of this expansion.

The 16 participating squads are in the MENA regional finals are:

SYR Team

SNP

The real Deal

SWAT69

IRAQ SQUAD

Good Game

Executer

46 LOOT

Kurd Squad

MiliTaryB

Uncharted

iKurd

ME Assassains

Kurd is 1

Dvendetta

Abstruse

The tournament will be live-streamed on YouTube and Twitch in Arabic and English from 10 AM (PST) onward. The Arabic casters are Tariq “kOde” Al Khataneh and Mustafa “Starfall” Aly while the English talent is Dunne “Brainstorm” William and Lehane “Smash” William. Ten matches will be played across the two days.

Wildcard Region

The wildcard region consists of teams from parts of the world which were not included in any of the main PMCO regions. This includes large parts of Africa, North Asia, and Oceania.

The 16 squads that have made it to the wildcard regional finals are:

Rose Esports

NOVA Esports

WatchMyGP

DelayNoMore

UnicornGaming

ROYALE SQUAD

SNG Club

NoMercy

Marauders

Nomad Gaming

404error

JUPLAY Team

DARK DYNASTY

NOVA MONSTER SHEILD

AsiaGaming

GoodBoys

Ten matches will be played in the Wildcard regional finals as well. The games will be live-streamed in English on YouTube and Twitch from 5 AM (PST). The casters will be David “MustacheDave” Meyer and Stephen Craig.