PMCO 2020 Europe Regional Finals rescheduled for April 25 and 26

The rescheduled dates of the spring split regional finals of the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Europe have been announced. The tournament will now be played on April 25 and 26.

Initially scheduled to be held on April 12 and 13, the tournament was postponed after connection issues caused by network overload plagued the competition. Even though eight matches were played on these dates, Tencent has decided to reset the rankings and hold the entire tournament again. The teams will once again begin from zero points with 12 matches (six per day) being played on April 25 and 26.

Sixteen teams have qualified for the finals through the qualifying Club Opens held for CIS, Europe, Turkey, and Germany. The winners of each Club Open have already qualified for the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) West. One spot in the World League is still up for grabs in the upcoming PMCO Europe Regional Finals. The tournament has a $45,600 prize pool.

The qualified teams are as follows:

Team Unique

DreamEaters

1218

KoninaPower

Nomad Gaming

UDR KILLERS

Red Reserve

The Real Deal

GoSkilla

Futbolist

HeroesX

Team FIVE

WirSindKral

Team Number One

Unicorns of Love

NGG Team

The tournament’s action on April 25 and 26 will start at 12pm CT.