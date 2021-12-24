Photo Challenge, new special rewards are going live for Pokémon UNITE’s Holiday Festivities event

Several new rewards have been added to the game for a limited time.

TiMi Studio is done celebrating the holidays with the Pokémon UNITE playerbase, as the developers have pushed a new set of challenges and more limited-time bonuses live in the game until at least the end of the year.

Not all of this content is directly tied to the Holiday Festivities event, but the new Photo Challenge will tie into it and run from Dec. 24 to Jan. 6.

The Photo Challenge will focus on having players earn a new consumable called Snowflakes, which can be earned by competing in any match. Playing a Random or Quick Match will give players 20 Snowflakes, while playing a Ranked Match or Snowball Battle will give out 30 Snowflakes.

The Photo Challenge is here! Participate in matches, gain snowflakes, and unlock holiday-themed photos of some of your favorite Pokémon and earn rewards! #PokemonUNITE pic.twitter.com/yQd9s741cu — Pokémon UNITE (@PokemonUnite) December 24, 2021

These Snowflakes can be consumed to reveal parts of a special image, and the more Snowflakes you collect, the more rewards you can collect. This includes more Holiday-themed clothing, Aeos Coins, and Item Enhancers.

There are a handful of special gift campaigns also going live from Dec. 24 to Jan. 1, which will give players rewards for simply logging into the game consistently.

Logging in every day from Dec. 24 to Jan. 1 will give players one of several random rewards such as 600 Aeos Coins, 375 Aeos Tickets, 40 Item Enhancers, and five Holowear Tickets. If you log in on Jan. 1, you can also select one of the following fashion items to receive:

It’s the season for giving! Log in every day between now and January 1 at 3:59pm PT to receive special gifts! #PokemonUNITE pic.twitter.com/bz81OUzkOS — Pokémon UNITE (@PokemonUnite) December 24, 2021

Alolan Ninetails Hat

Zeraora Hat

Charizard Hat

Blastoise Hat

The main bulk of the Holiday Festivities content will still be running until Jan. 16, but you only have a limited time to take part in these bonus special events.