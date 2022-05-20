Peelable Ditto gimmick added to Pokémon Go TCG special set

Players don’t have to wait much longer for the first Pokémon Go and Pokémon TCG collaboration special set products to start dropping on July 1. And while the entire collection is adding new content to the TCG, a new mechanic will also be introduced for the first time.

With the newest card reveal, The Pokémon Company showed off a new Ditto card that will be included in the set. But just like in Pokémon Go, you won’t always know the Pokémon you see is a Ditto at first glance.

When opening packs for the Pokémon Go set, players may notice a distinct Ditto icon near the bottom of the card where tournament registration marks are typically found. If you see this, you can actually peel a layer off of the Pokémon, revealing a Ditto underneath.

Image via The Pokémon Company

This is less of a mechanic and more of a fun gimmick that players can have fun with while opening their Pokémon Go TCG packs, as the Pokémon you peel away to reveal Ditto is not usable in competitive play, it is just for show.

The Ditto card can be used in official tournaments, and its Sudden Transformation ability allows it to use the attacks of any Basic Pokémon in your Discard pile. The only limitations are that you must have the necessary Energy attached to use the copied Pokémon’s moves and it can’t copy Basic Pokémon that have a Rule Box, such as Pokémon V or Pokémon GX.

With an ability like that, this Ditto might actually see some play and will also make the Pokémon Go special set even more unique.