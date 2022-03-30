Overwatch and Hearthstone join Prime Gaming’s free loot drops for April

Warcraft and Starcraft will see some love soon, too.

Blizzard Entertainment titles are joining the ranks of free loot drops for Amazon and Twitch’s Prime Gaming service, offering subscribers in-game items in both Overwatch and Hearthstone starting as early as today.

Starting today and ending on Sept. 14, Prime Gaming will offer an Overwatch drop each month that will include a total of four Legendary loot boxes and three standard loot boxes. Today’s first drop includes a Legendary loot box.

For Hearthstone players, the monthly rewards will include a total of four random guaranteed Legendary cards and three standard card packs applicable on PC, Android, or iOS. The first drop, available today, includes a random Legendary to celebrate the game’s upcoming expansion, Voyage to the Sunken City, releasing on April 12.

The team-up between Prime Gaming and Blizzard will eventually add loot for other titles, including World of Warcraft and Starcraft: Remastered, with “more details” expected about those games coming “soon.”

Prime Gaming’s April offerings also include full game downloads for The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion – Game of the Year Edition Deluxe, Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville, Monkey Island 2: Special Edition LeChuck’s Revenge, and Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion.

April’s Prime Gaming offerings will be available until April 27.