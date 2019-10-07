Over 2,400 PUBG Mobile cheaters have been given 10-year bans

This article is powered by FirstBlood.io – Free to play PUBG & Dota 2 tournaments with cash prizes.

PUBG Corporation has delivered a new wave of bans that’s removed almost 2,400 players from its PUBG Mobile servers in an attempt to clean up its game of any cheaters.

“We have always strived to deliver a gaming environment that is fair and enjoyable for each and every player and prevent cheating,” PUBG Corp. said. “We would like to remind all players about the importance of fair play, and thank you for keeping PUBG Mobile fair and fun.”

PUBG MOBILE on Twitter 🔨🔨FAIR PLAY & BAN NOTICE🔨🔨 We’ve been stepping up our efforts to combat hackers and cheaters every day. 🎯 Check out our latest ban notice and stay tuned as we’ll be releasing even more info in the coming weeks. ⬇️⬇️ https://t.co/vhRQM2qSQR

PUBG has been one of the longest-running battle royale games, but it’s constantly suffered from a plethora of cheaters who have cluttered servers around the world. This time, players have received 10-year bans for a number of reasons, including weapon recoil mods, auto-aiming, and usage of a third-party game client.

The company has also revealed every single account that’s been banned, along with their account name, ID, server, and rating. This should dissuade any other player from cheating, since PUBG Corp. has been pretty vigilant when it comes to this topic.

The PUBG team is asking all players to report any instances of possible cheating in their games so it can continue to keep the game as fair as possible for true competitors.