Orange Rock Esports signs Fnatic’s Sc0utOP on loan

Fnatic’s Tanmay “Sc0utOP” Singh has joined Orange Rock Esports on loan for the PUBG Mobile World League, the organization announced today.

Orange Rock’s roster now features Harmandeep “Mavi” Singh, Joe “Anto” Michael, Daljit “Daljitsk” Singh, Viren “VIRU” Mahipalsingh Gour, Arshpreet “GiLL” Singh, and Tanmay “Sc0utOP” Singh.

Sc0utOP is considered one of the strongest players in the world. He was a part of the Fnatic roster that placed eighth in the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) South Asia season finals and failed to qualify for the PMWL. He’ll now be playing in the World League for Orange Rock.

The PUBG Mobile World League will be held from July 10 to Aug. 9. A prize pool of $425,000 will be up for grabs in both divisions of the PMWL: West and East. The top 40 teams from around the world have qualified for the World League through different regional tournaments.

The PUBG Mobile World League will be played online due to the coronavirus pandemic.