OPI Xbox nail polish collection coming soon, includes game content

Xbox and nail polish company OPI have teamed up to create an Xbox-inspired collection that includes 12 shades of nail polish inspired by Xbox Game Pass titles and popular gaming phrases.

The nail polish shade range is more on the pastel side, with a few bold shades in the mix. The full collection will be available in the U.S. “at ULTA when the partnership is fully announced and then globally starting in February where OPI products are sold,” according to Xbox.

This collection is already available for purchase both in-store and online, according to the ULTA website, but only the Forza Horizon 5 in-game content is unlockable right now. Amazon’s polishes are listed but are currently out of stock.

For every qualifying purchase of one of these polishes, there will be a hue-matched in-game item unlocked for Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5. The Forza Horizon 5 skin code is only unlockable with a purchase from ULTA and is available for redemption now. The Halo Infinite skin is only unlockable with a purchase from Amazon and the promotion begins Feb. 1.

To qualify for an in-game item, buyers must purchase $20-worth of qualifying products, according to Amazon and ULTA. Buyers then need to upload the receipt on OPI’s website and they’ll receive a code for the items.

The codes will match the colors of the nail polishes named after each game. For Halo Infinite, the You had me at HALO color will match the in-game item. And for Forza, the in-game item is a pink and orange color, reflecting the Racing for Pinks and Trading Paint nail colors.

Image via Xbox

OPI x Xbox Nail Lacquers will be priced at $10.50 per polish, while Infinite Shine colors will cost $13. Powder Perfection polishes will only be available as in-salon professional services. The difference between the two finishes are how long they wear and a slight difference in shine. The Infinite Shine collection offers a longer lasting wear and is said to deliver 10 days of gel-like color. The Nail Lacquer is for those who change colors often and lasts up to seven days.

Image via Xbox

There are 12 shades, each with a game-inspired name:

Quest for Quartz

Pixel Dust

Racing for Pinks

Suzi is My Avatar

Trading Paint

Heart and Con-soul

The Pass is Always Greener

Sage Simulation

You Had Me at HALO

Can’t CTRL Me

Achievement Unlocked

N00berry

There are also two bundle packs for this collection. One is a Forza Horizon 5-themed pack with the two colors that inspire the in-game item and the other is a four-pack of mini nail polishes with the colors Pixel Dust, Trading Paint, Can’t CTRL Me, and Achievement Unlocked. The bundles cost $19 and $17, respectively.

Once the promotion starts on Feb. 1, the collection will be available globally at retailers where the products are sold, such as CVS, Target, Sally Beauty, and more. The Xbox post also says only a select number of global retailers will unlock the in-game content. So if that’s something you’re interested in, check with the retailer before attempting to claim your in-game items to ensure that they’re participating.