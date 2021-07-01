Niantic to bring in-person events to 20 cities around the world for Pokémon Go Fest 2021

Niantic is once again expanding the festivities for Pokémon Go Fest 2021, bringing in-person events to 20 cities around the world.

This won’t exactly be the same as bringing thousands of players together in thousands of cities, but Niantic does want to try and replicate a bit of the event’s previous scale in select locations where it’s safe to do so.

Each Go Fest 2021 real-world celebration is scheduled to run on the first day of the event, July 17, from 10am to 6pm local time.

At each event, Niantic encourages players to continue social distancing and follow health and safety guidelines. But the announcement has already been met with some mixed reactions as the company continues to push toward a return to in-person content while certain areas of the world are unable to do so safely.

Ever since Niantic tried to remove the bonuses last year when we were still well within the danger zone, I have questioned their view of the situation.



Like yeah things are getting a bit better, but the cases are on the up and protection isn't guaranteed.



This is reckless. — Joe Merrick (@JoeMerrick) July 1, 2021

If you’re interested in attending one of the 20 in-person gatherings, here’s a full list of what cities will host official celebrations for Go Fest 2021. You should also look into local alternatives for meetups if your location isn’t listed but you still want to find people to play the game with during the big event on July 17 and 18.

Europe Linz Dresden Essen Hamburg Sevilla Paris Warsaw Bristol Edinburgh Liverpool London

U.S. San Francisco Denver Atlanta Chicago Indianapolis New York City Nashville Austin Seattle Washington D.C.

Asia-Pacific Auckland



To officially join any of the celebrations, you need to register through Niantic’s website or the Events section of the Pokémon Go app. Registration is entirely free, but there are limited spots available.

Niantic is also asking players to only attend if they’re registered to keep crowd sizes down to a reasonable and safe level.