Niantic reveals Shadow Ho-Oh Team Go Rocket Special Research, ‘A Seven-Colored Shadow,’ for Pokémon Go

Niantic has announced the next set of Team Go Rocket Special Research coming to Pokémon Go—and this time it will feature Shadow Ho-Oh.

Replacing the “The Higher They Fly…” Special Research on June 17, “A Seven-Colored Shadow” will see Rocket Boss Giovanni adding the Fire/Flying-type to his team.

With this Special Research, which you can get by finishing the “A Troubling Situation” Special Research if you haven’t already, your goal is to complete all of the given tasks to collect a Rocket Radar. That item will let you challenge Giovanni to a battle.

Just like with previous Go Rocket-centric research, you’ll need to finish all of the tasks to reach Giovanni and earn a chance to save Shadow Ho-Oh from his clutches. You’ll have plenty of time to do so since A Seven-Colored Shadow will run from July 17 to Sept. 1.

This also concludes the makeup dates for Shadow Zapdos, which were added because Niantic was forced to remove Rocket encounters from the game temporarily due to bugs in April.

More details about Shadow Ho-Oh and the A Seven-Colored Shadow Special Research will be shared later this week ahead of its launch.