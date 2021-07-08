Niantic reveals more bonuses, Ultra Unlock challenges for Pokémon Go Fest 2021

Prepare to dance your way into the Global Challenge Arena.

Pokémon Go Fest 2021 is quickly approaching and Niantic is teasing even more bonuses that players who take part in the event will receive. This includes more special encounters, new avatar items, and the return of Ultra Unlock events that will be unlocked through the Global Challenge Arena from July 16 to 20.

Starting with the new event details, all players will be able to perform six Special Trades each day from July 16 to 28. Pikachu wearing a special Meloetta-inspired hat will be appearing in the wild during the event, with a shiny variant also available.

On July 17, players can encounter Galarian Ponyta and Galarian Zigzagoon wearing Meloetta-inspired hats in one-star raids, along with Deino. All three special encounters can also be shiny. Galarian Weezing, Hitmontop, and Cranidos will be appearing in three-star raids.

During the event period, players can evolve Kirlia into Gardevoir to access the move Synchronoise and evolve Vibrava into Flygon to get a Flygon that knows Earth Power.

As previously teased, Rock Star Pikachu or Pop Star Pikachu will be available via Snapshot Photobomb on July 17 depending on the path you choose in the event-exclusive Special Research. Gardevoir in a Meloetta hat or Flygon in a Meloetta hat will be available using the same method on July 18.

Depending on which Pikachu variant you choose, Rock Star Pikachu or Pop Star Pikachu, players will also receive a unique avatar pose. Music-themed avatar items will be added to the in-game shop on July 16, including shirts with Whismur, Loudred, and Exploud-inspired patterns, face stickers, and a guitar case backpack.

Players who purchase a Pokémon Go Fest 2021 ticket will receive a bonus Meloetta Shirt avatar item once they complete the event’s Special Research.

Finally, the Global Challenge Arena will give players a chance to unlock extra bonus events once Go Fest ends. These Ultra Unlock events will require players to complete a total of 24 challenges throughout Go Fest to unlock all three.

Ultra Unlock Part One: Time – July 23 to Aug. 3 “The flow of time will be disrupted! Pokémon from various eras will be appearing more often.”

Ultra Unlock Part Two: Space – Aug. 6 to 17 “Space itself will be distorted as Pokémon from various places appear!”

Ultra Unlock Part Three: ??? – Aug. 20 to 31 “Will these abnormal events continue to happen? What awaits us during Part 3? Stay tuned, Trainers—we’ll keep you posted on our findings!”



Pokémon Go Fest 2021 will run on July 17 and 18. But with all of these bonuses, the Go Fest content might just keep rolling until the end of August.