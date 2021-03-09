Niantic announces Charge Up event for Pokémon Go

The next step in Pokémon Go’s Season of Legends has been announced, and it’s looking to be electrifying.

Niantic revealed the Charge Up event today, which is centered around the Legendary Pokémon Thundurus in its Therian Form. The event will take place from March 16 at 10am local time to March 22 8pm local time. Other than the last of the legendary trio’s Therian Forms appearing in five star raids, numerous Electric-type Pokémon will be featured during the event’s duration.

Alolan Geodude, Voltorb, Electrike, and Unovan Stunfisk are just a handful of the Pokémon appearing with the increased Electric-type spawns. Tynamo, the EleFish Pokémon introduced in Pokémon Black and White, will also be making its debut in Pokémon Go via wild encounters with this event, allowing players to access it and its evolved forms Eelektrik and Eelektross.

Five-kilometer eggs are also being updated to include more Electric-type Pokémon to coincide with the Charge Up event. The new hatchlings include Pichu, Elekid, Electrike, Shinx, Joltik, Tynamo, and Unovan Stunfisk.

To emphasize the event’s premise of “charging up” your Pokémon, evolution items will appear more often when opening Gifts. There will also be new Timed Research aimed at evolving and powering up Electric-type Pokémon in particular.

As for the new event Raid lineup, players can expect a shocking new mega surprise: Mega Manectric is making its debut in Pokémon Go in Mega Raids with the start of the event. Players may also encounter Mega Houndoom and Mega Abomasnow in Mega Raids. One-star raids will include Voltorb, Shinx, Blitzle, Klink, and Tynamo. Meanwhile three-star raids will include Alolan Raichu, Alolan Graveler, Magneton, and Ampharos.

For those looking to power up their newly-captured Mega Manectric (or previously captured Mega Ampharos), new Field Research will be available that rewards Pokéballs, Ampharos Mega Energy, Manectric Mega Energy, and various encounters with Electric-type Pokémon.

If you’re looking to add some thunder to your team, strike fast. The Charge Up event in Pokémon Go will be available from March 16 at 10am local time to March 22 at 8pm local time.