Niantic announce Season of Discovery, more new content for Pokémon Go

June is going to see a refresh for certain aspects of Pokémon Go.

Pokémon Go is about to transition into its next season of events with the launch of the Season of Discovery on June 1.

This the follow-up to the Season of Legends, which introduced powerful Legendary Pokémon like Xerneas and Yveltal, along with the Therian Formes of Tornadus, Thundurus, and Landorus.

The Season of Discovery will be all about “the spirit of discovery” and will include both the fifth-anniversary of Pokémon Go and Go Fest 2021 while it runs from June 1 to Sept. 1. And to kick it off, Regirock, Regice, and Registeel will be returning to five-star raids until June 17.

One June 17, a “surprise Pokémon” will be added to the five-star raids, with more surprises set to be dropping throughout the season, including during Go Fest in July.

One of the biggest changes rolling out on June 1 is the change to Mega Raids. Starting with the new season, only one Pokémon will be featured in Mega Raids at a time, letting players know exactly which Mega Pokémon they will be dealing with.

Niantic is also changing how Pokémon spawn in specific areas, such as Alolan Rattata, Magnemite, and Porygon appearing more frequently in cities, while Rhyhorn, Nosepass, and Dwebble will pop in mountainous areas.

You will also see the following changes to the base Egg Hatch pool at the start of the event.

Meditite, Buizel, Spritzee, Swirlix, and more will be hatching from 2 km Eggs.

Togepi, Gligar, Skarmory, Bonsly, and more will be hatching from 5 km Eggs.

Timburr, Rufflet, Goomy, Noibat, and more will be hatching from 10 km Eggs.

Cranidos, Shieldon, Skrelp, Clauncher, and more will be hatching from 5 km Eggs earned from Adventure Sync rewards.

Bagon, Beldum, Gible, Riolu, and more will be hatching from 10 km Eggs earned from Adventure Sync rewards.

Things are also shifting with hemisphere-exclusive Pokémon based on the seasons in those areas.

In the northern hemisphere, Pokémon like Alolan Diglett, Staryu, Barboach, and Petilil will be appearing more frequently in the wild along with Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, and Deerling’s Summer Form. Alolan Sandshrew, Alolan Vulpix, Shellder, and more will be appearing in the southern hemisphere, with Turtwig, Chimchar, Piplup, and Deerling’s Winter Form.

New Field Research will be dropping from PokéStops more frequently over the next several months. A more detailed breakdown about the Season of Discovery will be shared when the content goes live in Pokémon Go on June 1 at 10am local time.