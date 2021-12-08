Niantic adds new Powered-Up PokéStops feature to Pokémon Go

Niantic is bringing a new iteration of PokéStops to Pokémon Go, giving players who are level 20 and up the ability to power them up in various ways.

This new type of PokéStop called Powered-Up PokéStops is activated through players using the AR scan feature to scan certain PokéStops or Gyms. Powering up one of these locations will increase the quality and number of rewards given when spinning the PokéStop. The more a single spot is scanned, the longer the power-up lasts.

Powered-Up PokéStops can be distinguished by several new visual effects, which will have three distinct levels to show how many players have scanned the location to give it a boost. All players benefit from Powered-Up PokéStops too, even though only level 20 trainers can actually scan them to provide the power-ups.

To scan a PokéStop that’s capable of being powered up, you just need to go to the PokéStop or Gym’s details page, tap the three dots in the upper right, access the “Scan PokéStop” option, and follow the in-game prompts. This should lead to the PokéStop getting a boost, though you’ll need to opt-in to use this feature.

Niantic is using this new feature as a way to encourage its players to use the AR scanning features built into Pokémon Go while the developers work to build out their version of a “Real-World Metaverse.”

You can learn more about exactly what scanning a PokéStop does for Niantic and everything that’s involved with the process on the official Pokémon Go support page.