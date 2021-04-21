Niantic adds more XP in change to Pokémon Go Friendship Day event

Nianitc has reworked part of the upcoming Friendship Day event for Pokémon Go.

The event, which will run from 11am to 2pm local time on April 24, will no longer have a Global Challenge and will instead focus more on the Collection Challenge.

Trainers, we're making some adjustments to the upcoming Friendship Day event:

– The Collection Challenge reward will be increased from 100,000 to 175,000 XP.

– There's no longer a Global Challenge for this event. — Niantic Support (@NianticHelp) April 21, 2021

Instead of having a Collection Challenge and the Friendship Day Global Challenge, which would have netted trainers around 120,000 XP, Niantic is giving players more guaranteed XP for the Collection Challenge. Finishing it will now reward a total of 175,000 XP.

This appears to be the only change that’s been implemented at the moment, so you can still expect Grass-type Pokémon like Chikorita and Foongus to be appearing more frequently in the wild. There will be five individual bonuses active during the event, too.

Increased chance of receiving a Lucky Pokémon when trading with a friend This will be active until 5pm local time on April 24

Trade distance will be increased to 40 kilometers

Triple capture XP will be active throughout the event

Incense and Lures activated during the event will last for three hours

Any further changes will likely be smaller and only implemented once the event goes live on April 24.