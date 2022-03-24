New State Mobile’s Play Erangel 2051 event is rewarding 900 players with exciting rewards

With some changes being made to Erangel in New State Mobile’s recently-released March update, Krafton has introduced the ‘Play Erangel 2051’ event to reward players for checking the updated map.

The event will last from March 24 to 30 with two challenges taking place to rewards upto 900 players. Players who play Erangel four times a day for three days during the event period will be eligible for Challenge One while the ones who play more than five matches per day will be eligible for Challenge Two as well.

In Challenge One, 500 random players will be selected after the event period ends to receive the following rewards:

50 Pass Tokens

Two Erangel 200 percent BP Cards

Three BP Random Box (M)

In Challenge Two, on the other hand, 400 random players will receive the following rewards:

100 Pass Tokens

One Chicken Medal Bonus Card (+two)

Two Royal Chest Tickets

Players can participate in both events and win rewards. Krafton has said that the winners will be selected based on player stats at the end of the event period. Rewards will be sent out from April 7 onwards.

New State Mobile’s March update (patch 0.9.26) was released last week and made some changes to the Southwestern region of Erangel. A new area called Avanpost was added which is currently under construction and will evolve in the next few updates. Besides this, a new loot area and a large factory were added to Ferry Pier and Quarry, respectively.