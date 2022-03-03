New State Mobile unveils first NA tournament with $250,000 prize pool

Nearly five months after its release, New State Mobile is getting its first official esports tournament in North America. Krafton revealed the New State Mobile Mashup today, which features open qualifiers, influencer-hosted tournaments, and a total prize pool of $250,000.

The tournament will be played in the BR: Extreme Mode on the Troi map. It will happen across four weeks starting March 10 and leading to the three-day grand finals from April 1 to 3. There are two ways to qualify for the grand finals: the open qualifiers and the influencer-hosted events.

Krafton has partnered with three popular creators from the region to host the influencer tournaments in the New State Mobile Mashup. These are Wynnsanity, ChocoTaco, and NoahfromYouTube. Each of these influencer tournaments will feature a $5,000 prize pool with the winners advancing to the finals.

Besides this, there will be three open qualifiers so that every player can have a shot at glory. In each qualifier, up to 128 teams can register and it will feature a $10,000 prize pool. The top three teams from each qualifier will make it to the grand finals.

Registrations for the influencer-hosted tournaments and the open qualifiers are currently open on the ESL website.

Register now to compete for a share of the $250K prize pool in the #NEWSTATEMOBILE MASHUP.

Compete in the Open Qualifiers or Influencer-Hosted Tournaments for a chance at the Grand Final on April 1.



– Full details: https://t.co/l5PFxkebqj

– Registration: https://t.co/6cJofMvdvX pic.twitter.com/pMl5yR5wqV — NEW STATE MOBILE (@NEWSTATEMOBILE) March 3, 2022

The nine teams from the open qualifiers and three winners of the influencer tournaments will be joined by four other wildcards in the grand final. It will feature a $200,000 prize pool and an additional $5,000 bonus for the MVP. Details about this will be revealed later.

Here is the schedule for the New State Mobile Mashup.

Week one

March 10: Wynnsanity influencer tournament

March 11 to 13: Open qualifier

Week two

March 17: ChocoTaco influencer tournament

March 18 to 20: Open Qualifier

Week three

March 24: NoahfromYouTube influencer tournament

March 25 to 27: Open qualifier

Week four