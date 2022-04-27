New State Mobile is getting NieR themed costumes, skins, and more as part of a new collaboration

Players will be able to get a lot of rewards through this tie-up.

Krafton has unveiled the latest collaboration coming to New State Mobile. And, this time, it’s with Square Enix’s NieR series. The tie-up will be live in the game from April 29 to May 19.

As a part of this collaboration, players in New State Mobile will be able to get costumes, emotes, armor, weapon, and vehicle skins through NieR-themed crates. The costumes include characters from the NieR series such as NieR: Automata’s 2B and 9S along with NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…’s Protagonist and Kaine.

Besides this, Krafton is also bringing an in-game reward event to New State Mobile. In this, players have to complete specific missions to acquire a NieR Series profile icon, frame, and frame effect.

“Merging the well-realized and engaging post-apocalyptic worlds of the NieR series into New State Mobile immediately felt like an organic way to engage fans of all games,” said Minkyu Park, the executive producer of New State Mobile. “Many of us here at Krafton are huge fans of the NieR series, so when presented with the opportunity to collaborate we were immediately excited. We hope fans of both series enjoy the unique experiences offered through this partnership.”

The partnership will kick off on April 29 and will be live until May 19. As players wait for it to arrive, they can enjoy New State Mobile’s April update which was released recently with a lot of new content. This includes a new rapid-firing assault rifle in the form of the MCX, the BR: Extreme Mode on Erangel, and Vol. 6 of the Survival Pass.