New Pokémon Go Special Raid Weekend gives players triple the chance at Candy XL

You can get some nice bonuses during another event.

Niantic has announced a new Special Raid Weekend for Pokémon Go that will let players earn bonus items by participating in raids.

From 10am local time on June 12 to 3pm local time on June 13, five-star raids and Mega Raids will be appearing more frequently. All players will earn double capture Candy from those raids and any players who are trainer level 40 or higher will have triple the chance to earn Candy XL.

This special weekend will take place during the A Very Slow Discovery event, which runs from June 8 to 13.

Related: All increased spawns, encounters, and event raids for Pokémon Go’s A Very Slow Discovery event

During this event, Galarian Slowpoke, Mega Slowbro, and Galarian Slowbro will be making their Pokémon Go debut, which means Mega Slowbro will be the Pokémon most players will encounter in Mega Raids during the special weekend. Additionally, Galarian Slowpoke, Alolan Grimer, Shellder, Shinx, and Timburr will be appearing in one-star raids, while Snorlax, Slowking, Slaking, and Toxicroak will show up in three-star raids.