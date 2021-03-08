New Pokémon Go Incense Day to feature Beldum, Psychic, and Steel-type Pokémon

The fourth Pokémon Go Incense Day has officially been announced, this time featuring Steel and Psychic-type Pokémon with a specific focus on Beldum and its evolutions.

Just like with previous Incense Day events, every hour from 11am to 5pm local time, Incense will attract different Pokémon—swapping between Steel and Psychic-types—with Beldum appearing throughout the day on March 14.

For Psychic-type encounters, you might see Pokémon like Natu, Girafarig, Meditite, Baltoy, and maybe even Munna. Steel-type Pokémon like Alolan Diglett, Magnemite, Aron, and Bronzor will be appearing too, with lucky players even having a chance to encounter Shieldon.

If you manage to evolve Beldum all the way into Metagross during the event, you can get a variant of the pseudo-legendary that knows the previously Community Day exclusive move, Meteor Mash.

Here’s the current event schedule for how Pokémon will be appearing each hour.

11am to 12pm: Psychic-type Pokémon

12 to 1pm: Steel-type Pokémon

1 to 2pm: Psychic-type Pokémon

2 to 3pm: Steel-type Pokémon

3 to 4pm: Psychic-type Pokémon

4 to 5pm: Steel-type Pokémon

Beldum Incense Day begins on March 14. A special one PokéCoin bundle will offer players an Incense going live in the shop ahead of the event.