NepentheZ inks exclusive contract with Facebook Gaming

Popular content creator NepentheZ will be streaming on Facebook Gaming for the foreseeable future, he announced today. NepentheZ didn’t elaborate on the specifics of the deal but did say it was an opportunity that he couldn’t miss out on.

NepentheZ is a popular streamer known for his FIFA content on YouTube and Twitch. He has 1.89 million subscribers on his main YouTube channel and almost 500,000 subscribers on his second channel. He also has a third channel dedicated to posting clips from his livestreams, which has just under 14,000 subscribers.

It is my delight to say I have partnered with FaceBook Gaming, to stream to for the long term future! An opportunity I couldn't miss out on, I'm excited to continue to bring you content. I'm extremely grateful for Mixer & Twitch in prior years, and extremely grateful for the /1 — NepentheZ (@NepentheZ) October 9, 2020

The switch to Facebook came as a surprise to his fans since he has over 550,000 followers on his Twitch channel. He’s made the jump between streaming platforms in the past, though, and streamed on Mixer for a 13-month period. NepentheZ was also one of the first big names to return to Twitch earlier this year, just two months before Mixer officially shutdown.

NepentheZ celebrated the announcement with his first official stream on Facebook Gaming, where he’s maintained roughly 1,000 viewers since going live. He also confirmed that he’ll be reaching out to his active Twitch subscribers to discuss compensation for their subscriptions.

Facebook Gaming has attracted other big names, such as KingRichard and Disguised Toast, and will likely continue to grow in popularity as more streamers jump from Twitch.