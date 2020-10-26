Na’Vi win PUBG Mobile EMEA League, 3 teams qualify for PMGC

Natus Vincere were crowned the champions of the first PUBG Mobile Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) League, which concluded today.

The EMEA League finals featured the top 16 teams from the group stage competing for a share of the $73,200 prize pool and three slots in the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) season zero.

Na’Vi will be joined by Klas Game Esports and GODSENT, who placed second and third respectively, as the EMEA representatives at the PMGC.

The recently signed roster of Na’Vi dominated throughout the league. In the group stage, Na’Vi finished in first place as well.

The team played even better in the finals, though, getting the most chicken dinners, placement points, and kills of any team. They got four chicken dinners, 139 placement points, and 129 kills, which propelled them to the top of the leaderboards with 268 points. They had a comfortable lead of 43 points over second-place Klas Game Esports.

Here are the overall standings of the EMEA League 2020:

Natus Vincere: 268 points (Qualified for PMGC) Klas Game Esports: 225 points (Qualified for PMGC) GODSENT: 204 points (Qualified for PMGC) Konina Power: 201 points Team 1218: 197 points Blaze Esports: 169 points Naixcs: 158 points Marines Force DE: 154 points Alliance: 150 points Iraqi Elite: 134 points Frag Machines: 134 points World of Wonders: 100 points Fastpay Wildcats: 94 points SnakeSquadL 62 points Headquarters: 52 points OshtekkWarriors: 52 points

The top three teams will now be seen in action at the PMGC season zero. This event will feature 20 teams from around the world competing for a share of the $2 million prize pool and the title of world champions.