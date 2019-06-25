Here is every MTG Mythic Rare in Core Set 2020

Operating under a new philosophy regarding designing a set or expansion, Magic: The Gathering has outdone themselves with 16 solid Core Set 2020 Mythic Rare cards and five Planeswalker Deck Mythic Rares.
The R&D team and Gavin Verhey (designer and developer for MTG) wanted to produce a Magic: The Gathering Core Set with a new cycle of cards while increasing the power of archetype themes across formats such as Commander and Standard. And the result has been mostly positive. From planeswalkers to the new M20 cavalier cycle, here are all the Core Set 2020 Mythic Rare cards.
M20 legendary cycle
Mashing Commander and Standard together via the Magic R&D team is the legendary cycle. Gavin Verhey, of the MTG product architecture team, wanted to bring additional Commander cards to various sets, like Core Set 2020. Being the one in charge of Commander cards, Verhey and the R&D team created a legendary cycle. Containing six Mythic Rare cards that function within the Standard and Commander formats, there are new and reprinted cards from sets of the past.
Kaalia, Zenith Seeker
Rienne, Angel of Rebirth
Omnath, Locus of the Roil
Yarok, the Desecrated
Kykar, Wind’s Fury
Kethis, the Hidden Hand
M20 Mythic Rare planeswalkers
Every Magic: The Gathering set has planeswalkers, and Core Set 2020 has five mono-colored planeswalkers filling out the Mythic Rare slots. Following the chaos of planeswalkers in MTG War of the Spark, M20 doesn’t have any planeswalkers in other rarity types—except for Chandra, who gets a special pass.
Chandra, Awakened Inferno
Sorin, Imperious Bloodlord
Mu Yanling, Sky Dancer
Ajani, Strength of the Pride
Vivien Arkbow Ranger
M20 cavalier cycle
Made up of five mono-colored elemental knights, the cavalier cycle uses a combination of “enter the battlefield” and death effect keywords on each creature. Fitting into the Core Set 2020 elemental theme, each of the cavalier knights triggers an ability when it enters the battlefield and when it leaves. In addition, they’re powerful but costly on mana.
Cavalier of Dawn
Cavalier of Thorns
Cavalier of Flame
Cavalier of Night
Cavalier of Gales
M20 Planeswalker Decks
Since MTG War of the Spark only had a couple of Planeswalker Decks, Wizards of the Coast returned to five (featuring each color in the wheel) with Core Set 2020. Designed toward beginner players in Magic: The Gathering, the planeswalkers in these pre-constructed decks are often not as versatile. M20 attempted to adjust this previous trend, creating five mostly solid Mythic Rare planeswalkers.