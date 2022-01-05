Mountains of Power event revealed for Pokémon Go featuring Rock and Steel-type Pokémon

Pokémon Go players will soon be able to get their hands on rare and powerful Pokémon when Team Instinct leader Spark leads players on an expedition into mountains resembling those in the Johto and Sinnoh regions.

Niantic has revealed details regarding the upcoming Mountains of Power event, featuring various Rock and Steel-type Pokémon in the wild, Research Encounters, and Raids. This event continues the celebrations of Pokémon Go’s Season of Heritage, which aims to acknowledge the rich lore existing throughout the series.

From Jan. 7 to 13, players will be able to find Zubat, Machop, Kantonian Geodude, Onix, Nosepass, Barboach, and Ferroseed more frequently in the wild. The distance required to gain a heart with a Buddy will also be halved throughout the event’s duration, following the event’s theme of an expedition through the mountains.

Special Timed Research exclusive to this event includes encounters for Mawile and Beldum. By completing Field Research tasks, players will have the chance to encounter Alolan Geodude, Slugma, and Mawile. Shiny Slugma will also be available for the first time in Pokémon Go alongside this event. Completing a week of Field Research tasks rewards Onix as January’s Research Breakthrough, with Mega Steelix Energy now available for free through Timed Research.

Mountain-themed Pokémon will also be joining Raids for this event. Players will be able to battle and catch Alolan Geodude, Onix, Ursaring, Donphan, Medicham, Absol, Beldum, Bronzor, and Heatran. Mega Aerodactyl will also be debuting in Mega Raids.

Players can look forward to hiking through various bonuses and rare Pokémon encounters during the Mountains of Power event, scheduled to start on Jan. 7 at 10am local time and end on Jan. 13 at 8am local time.