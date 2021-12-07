MLBB’s M3 World Championship Group C power rankings

Who will come out on top of Group C?

This article is written in partnership with MOONTON.

Another thrilling year of Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) esports will culminate at the M3 World Championship from Dec. 6 to 19. Aside from fighting for the title of world champions, the 16 teams will be competing for a share of the $800,000 prize pool.

With a wider format than ever, one of the new regions in the M3 World Championship is North America. After winning the NA Qualifier, BTK will be carrying the region’s hopes in the Suntec Singapore International Convention & Exhibition Center, where the offline event is being held.

The team will compete in Group C against EVOS Esports, SeeYouSoon, and Natus Vincere. The teams will face off in a single round-robin format, which means that every team will play against each other once. No team will be eliminated in the group stage. The top two teams from here will advance to the upper bracket of the playoffs, while the other two will make it to the lower bracket.

The Group C matches will happen on Dec. 8 starting at 12am CT and will be livestreamed on Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok.

As the teams prepare to face off in the group stage, here are the official Dot Esports power rankings for Group C in the M3 World Championship.

4) BTK (North America)

BTK are heading into the group stage as the underdogs. Out of the four teams in Group C, theyre the only squad who have never competed on the international stage before.

While they achieved commanding victories in the North America Challenger Cup and the M3 NA Qualifier this year, it’s unclear how the team will do against more experienced opponents.

But BTK have displayed locally that they can be a force to be reckoned with and may pull off a few surprises in the group stage. After all, it only takes a few good plays to turn the tide in a match of MLBB.

3) SeeYouSoon (Cambodia)

Just like BTK, the MLBB Professional League (MPL) Cambodia champions aren’t the most experienced squad. The MPL Cambodia was only announced in August, with its first season running from Aug. 28 to Oct. 3.

SeeYouSoon put up a dominant performance in the inaugural season of the league, though. They even took down defending Cambodian champions Impunity to claim first place.

With their victory, SeeYouSoon were invited to the One Esports MPL Invitational 2021 last month. They earned a top-12 finish but not before knocking out Malaysian second seed, Kodak.

The team will be looking to put up a better performance in their second international outing.

2) Natus Vincere (CIS)

Na’Vi entered MLBB esports last month after signing the talented roster of Deus Vult.

Deus Vult are an old team and certainly don’t have a lack of international exposure, having competed in the M1 and M2 World Championships.

They’ve absolutely dominated locally over the past two years—and 2021 was no different. This team heads into the M3 World Championship after winning the first season of the Mythic League.

They finished the regular season in first place, having lost only one series. In the playoffs, they were knocked down to the lower bracket in the semifinals but quickly found their feet again to win the league.

The squad is now competing under the banner of Na’Vi. And with the increased resources that come from being signed to a major organization, the team will be hungry for a good outing at the M3 World Championship. Their aggressive playstyle might just push them a long way.

1) EVOS SG (Singapore)

EVOS SG are certainly the favorites in Group C. They’re the most experienced squad of the four and have had a great year, winning both seasons of the MPL Singapore.

They haven’t been able to perform too well internationally, though. EVOS SG earned a top-eight placing at MLBB SEA Cup (MSC) in June and finished top eight at the One Esports MPL Invitational 2021.

But the third time might be the charm. And in their third international competition of the year, EVOS could put up a surprising performance.