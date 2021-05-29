Minecraft Championships (MCC) 14: Live scores, standings, and results

The five month drought is now over and Noxcrew is back with the next iteration of the Minecraft Championships, bringing revamped games, assets, and content to millions of viewers around the world.

MCC Season 2, which kicks off with MCC 14 on May 29, will be the debut of multiple new projects from Noxcrew, including MCC Live, a new live service that will let viewers easily track the scores for the event and access every individual competitor’s point of view.

With this relaunch, Noxcrew maintained the same approach to the MCC format, playing it out with 10 teams made up of four content creators. Those teams will compete in eight different games, earning points throughout the event, with the top two teams at the end of all eight rounds competing in one final showdown for the MCC coin.

If you plan on watching the event on one of the competitor’s streams or on the official Noxcrew broadcast, via the team’s Twitch channel, here are all of the scores, standings, and other details from each round of MCC 14.

Noxcrew will be announcing another “big thing” at the end of MCC 14, so be sure to tune in on May 29 at 2pm CT on Twitch.