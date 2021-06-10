Meloetta teased for Pokémon Go Fest 2021

The Mythical Pokémon headlining this year’s Pokémon Go Fest has been teased, and as expected, it’s here to put on the performance of a lifetime.

In a teaser for this year’s celebration of Pokémon Go, Niantic revealed a silhouette of the Mythical Pokémon Meloetta, confirming the Melody Pokémon would be the star of this year’s Go Fest Special Research.

Meloetta was first discovered in Pokémon Black and White, home of the Unova region where truths and ideals played a major part in the outcome of the story. Due to the inspiration from New York City, the Unova region is also home to various attractions including theme parks, towering skyscrapers, long bridges, and the Pokémon Musical. Meloetta itself focuses on both music and dancing in its Aria and Pirouette formes, thus tying into the musical charm emphasized by the Unova region.

Meloetta joins the lineup of other Mythical Pokémon that have debuted in Pokémon Go alongside the annual Go Fest events. Previous faces included Celebi, Jirachi, and Victini, all of which are now available via their respective Special Research to all players. The research seems to only feature Meloetta in its Aria Forme, with details currently unknown as to how Niantic may incorporate its Pirouette Forme. It is also currently unknown whether Meloetta will have access to its signature move, Relic Song.

The Special Research featuring Meloetta has yet to be officially revealed but will only be available for players that purchase the Go Fest 2021 ticket for $5. It will then be released for all players later in the year.

Players can encounter Meloetta and other music-esque Pokémon like the debuting Pikachu Pop Star and Pikachu Rock Star during the Pokémon Go Fest 2021 event on July 17 and 18.