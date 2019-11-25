MEGA Esports win the PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split Prelims

MEGA Esports, Bigetron RA, and Orange Esports CG have qualified for the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) fall split Global Finals. The three teams placed first, second, and third respectively at the preliminary round of the PMCO, which concluded today.

The third day was all about who finished in third place. A tremendous showing over the first two days put Mega.Conqueror and Bigetron Esports in a comfortable lead and basically ensured a top-two finish for both squads.

With third place providing the last available slot for the global finals, as many as seven teams were in contention for that magical number ahead of the final six rounds. The revamped point structure for the fall split ensured that no team got a big lead and emphasized maintaining consistency throughout the tournament.

The final game on Erangel was a fight between Goskilla, Asterion Myth, Tempo Storm, Team IND, Omen Elite, and Orange Esports CG for third place. All of these teams except Tempo Storm and Orange Esports were taken out early in the match. In the end, a chicken dinner and seven kills by Orange Esports narrowly pushed them into third place to secure a place in the PMCO Global Finals.

Here are the final standings from the PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split Prelims:

Image via Tencent

Image via Tencent

The Global Finals will be held at the Putra World Trade Center in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1.