Marvel Snap Gambit deck guide and counters

Marvel Snap is a fun, strategic, fast-paced card battler with heroes and villains from the Marvel multiverse. In Marvel Snap, you have three minutes to play your cards and, hopefully, win. While it may not seem all that challenging, the game can be difficult, especially if you’re up against a Gambit deck variation.

Gambit is a three-cost, one-Power card where On Reveal, you can discard a card from your hand and destroy a random enemy card.

Not only is the On Reveal ability helpful, but this card synergizes well with many other cards that can help you create a strong deck. So, what are the best Gambit decks, and how can you counter them?

Three best Gambit decks in Marvel Snap

The best thing about Gambit is that you can destroy a random enemy card. Even though you can’t choose which card is destroyed, it can still be game-changing. Moreover, quite a few cards synergize well with Gambit to create a powerful and destructive deck.

So, the best Gambit decks in Marvel Snap tend to be the ones that can help reactivate your On Reveal ability. If you’d like to try a Gambit deck, these are some of the best decks you can utilize in Marvel Snap.

Deck One

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

Deck One consists of various-cost cards and Power cards and includes Sunspot, Korg, Adam Warlock, Psylocke, Ironheart, Mystique, Gambit, Wave, Wong, Magik, Onslaught, and Odin. This deck is one of the best for Gambit due to the other Ongoing and On Reveal abilities.

Some of these abilities include gaining extra energy, Power boosts, and activating your On Reveal abilities at the played location. If you draw Wong or Odin and play them at the same location as Gambit, you can discard one of your cards, destroy another random enemy card, and change the tide of the game in your favor.

Deck Two

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

Deck Two consists of cards with Power boosts, energy cost increases for your enemy, and many opportunities to reactivate your Ongoing and On Reveal abilities. The cards in this deck include Ice Man, Yondu, Morbius, Swarm, Ironheart, Mystique, Gambit, Killmonger, Wave, Wong, Magik, and Onslaught.

When you play Gambit, you discard a card from your hand, which ties in with Morbius’ abilities as you gain Power for every card you discard in the game. So, if you were to play Wong and reactivate your On Reveal ability for Gambit, you could destroy another enemy card. And you can also get another Power boost from discarding a card, which can be helpful when you need to increase a location’s total Power.

Deck Three

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

Deck Three contains cards with excellent Ongoing and On Reveal abilities. Some of these include reactivating On Reveal abilities, gaining no-cost copies of discarded cards, and even the ability to bring back a discarded card. The cards in this deck include Blade, Morbius, Swarm, Colleen Wing, Wave, Lady Sif, Wong, Ghost Rider, Onslaught, Odin, and Apocalypse.

Like the previous decks, you can reactivate Gambit’s On Reveal ability by playing Wong or Odin. Doing this can change your standing in the game, especially if you can knock out your opponent’s counter cards or high-Power cards.

How to counter Gambit decks in Marvel Snap

In Marvel Snap, many cards can be used to counter Gambit decks. Some of these cards include Cosmo, Hobgoblin, Armor, and Spider-Woman.

To block Gambit’s On Reveal ability, you can use Cosmo, which stops On Reveal abilities. Hobgoblin is also excellent if you want to add a negative eight Power level to a location to increase your chances of winning.

Spider-Woman is helpful for the same reason, as On Reveal you will afflict all enemy cards in a location with negative one Power. So it’s great if you need to reduce your enemy’s total Power.

Armor is a convenient card as it can block your cards from being destroyed at the played location. So, if you have an essential card that you want to save from Gambit’s On Reveal ability, play Armor at that location.

Whether you’re looking to try a Gambit deck or counter one, these are the best Gambit decks and their counters in Marvel Snap.