Leona, Diana, and Pantheon available in Wild Rift event Path of Ascension

League of Legends: Wild Rift has welcomed three new characters stemming from Mount Targon available through a new in-game event Path of Ascension.

Players can earn either Diana, Leona, or Pantheon by completing the challenges of the event. In addition to these champions, completing the challenges of the event will also grant a variety of rewards, including Icons.

Depending on the champion aspect that is chosen upon activating the event, the challenges will be different and tailored towards the aspect’s playstyle. Once all challenges have been completed, players will be rewarded with an exclusive Targon icon border.

The Path of Ascension event will run until March 29 and give players the opportunity to earn these new champions for free. Alternatively, all three of these champions can be purchased from the in-game store for 5,500 Blue Motes or 725 Wild Cores.

Three new skins are also available in the store, one for each of the champions. The three skins added were Dark Valkyrie Diana, Barbeque Leona, and Full Metal Pantheon.