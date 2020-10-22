League of Legends: Wild Rift to add 6 new champions ahead of open beta

"Six more days to Open Beta. Six more champions join the fray."

League of Legends: Wild Rift has added a variety of new champions to the game ahead of its open beta testing later this month.

The latest additions to the game’s roster include Darius, Draven, Kai’Sa, Evelynn, Akali, and League’s next champion Seraphine. All of these champions will be available to use in-game for a limited time in the lead up until the game’s next stage of beta.

Six more days to Open Beta. Six more champions join the fray. Try Darius, Draven, Kai'Sa, Evelynn, Akali, and Seraphine for free—available for testing for a limited time starting 10/22 PT. #GetRiftReady pic.twitter.com/tK7UP62plV — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) October 22, 2020

Champions in Wild Rift play similarly to their League counterparts, but some aspects of their kits may be modified to suit the mobile platform. Earlier this week, players saw the addition of Lee Sin to the Wild Rift roster but quickly noticed his ward jumping abilities weren’t in the mobile game.

These new additions take the total roster in Wild Rift to 49, an impressive pool of champions to round out the closed beta phase.

Later this month, Wild Rift will enter open beta but will only be accessible for players in regions who currently have access to the closed beta. Riot plans to roll out the beta to further regions throughout the rest of 2020, with plans to include Europe, Taiwan, Oceania, and Vietnam in December.

For players in the U.S. who are looking to get their chance to join in, Riot has shared that this will have to wait until 2021. To get a look at gameplay on iOS, players can tune into the Verizon Wild Rift Invitational, which will be held on the Twitch Rivals channel or directly on Twitter on Oct. 22 at 8:30pm CT.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.