Lee Sin added to League of Legends: Wild Rift

League of Legends: Wild Rift has added Lee Sin to its champion roster available for members of the closed beta to use right now.

The addition of Lee Sin comes early as the team moves to test their patching systems for the game. Lee Sin has been one of the most popular champions in League of Legends. He offers players a unique style of close-quarters combat with the ability to rapidly close the distance, chasing down enemies or assisting his team.

"Today will be a worthy test."



We're enabling Lee Sin a little earlier than planned to test our patching systems. If you'd like to get early access to Lee Sin, please close and reopen the app and you'll be prompted to download an optional patch! pic.twitter.com/knAhsQ1h0y — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) October 21, 2020

One of his most useful tools for this is the ability the champion has to jump to wards with the use of Safeguard. Players who have been able to use the champion in Wild Rift were quick to notice this mechanic did not make it into the game, with Safeguard instead becoming a dash for the champion.

Anyway there's no more ward hop on lee sin, just plain dash. 😯pic.twitter.com/xMV6iVaPB2 — Lyrolee ᶠᵃᶜᵉ ʳᵉᵛᵉᵃˡ ᵉʳᵃ (@Lyrolee) October 21, 2020

The additional of Lee Sin takes the total roster currently available in Wild Rift to 49, with a variety of newer and older champions available for players to use.

Wild Rift will be moving into open beta later this month, however, this will strictly be to users in the areas that the closed beta currently services. With this announcement, the team also shared that the plan is for many locations including Europe, Taiwan, Oceania, and Vietnam to be introduced into the beta in December.

Players from the USA who are eager to get their hands on Wild Rift will have to wait as currently the timeline for the Beta to launch there sits early into 2021.