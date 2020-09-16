League of Legends: Wild Rift regional closed beta is getting 6 new champions

Six new champions are being added to League of Legends: Wild Rift with the release of its first regional closed beta in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand, Riot revealed in a dev diary today.

These will add to the earlier roster of 36 champions in the mobile MOBA game which were available in its alpha test back in June.

The champions are:

Varus

Dr. Mundo

Amumu

Jarvan IV

Singed

Sona

The other champions playable in Wild Rift are Ahri, Master Yi, Lux, Annie, Garen, Fiora, Vi, Blitzcrank, Camille, Jhin, Ezreal, Janna, Soraka, Nami, Nasus, Braum, Miss Fortune, Graves, Jinx, Alistar, Olaf, Gragas, Jax, Malphite, Shyvana, Aurelion Sol, Orianna, Fizz, Ashe, Tryndamere, Twisted Fate, Vayne, Xin Zhao, Zed, Yasuo, and Ziggs.

Other than these six champions, five new skins are also coming in the regional closed beta.

We’re bringing 5 new skins to the Rift for Closed Beta!



🧙‍♀️💡 Spellthief Lux

🛡️❄️ Marauder Ashe

⚓🗡️ Rogue Admiral Garen

🥊🤖 Boom Boom Blitzcrank

🌏🐕 Worldbreaker Nasus



— League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) September 16, 2020

The regional closed beta for Wild Rift is kicking-off on Sept. 16 and will go on until early October. A wider release of the game can be expected after this.