League of Legends: Wild Rift first regional closed beta begins Sept. 16

League of Legends: Wild Rift will be getting its first regional closed beta starting Sept. 16. In this, select people who pre-registered for the game from the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand can play Wild Rift.

The closed beta will only be for Android, but Riot is also conducting a “small test” for iOS devices soon. Players on iOS can sign-up for this through the Wild Rift website. Selected players will receive an email with further instructions.

The regional closed beta comes almost four months after Riot’s initial Wild Rift alpha for players in Brazil and the Philippines. Riot said that the alpha was used to test the “core gameplay systems” while this closed beta will test even more. The company has said that players can expect to get upgrades on progression, leveling, and balance in the future.

Riot has already opened the regional closed beta for a small number of players in Indonesia. To check if you have been selected, head over to the Google Play Store and search for Wild Rift. If you have been selected, you will be able to see a download button. If not, then wait for a while as Riot has promised to invite more people throughout the closed beta.

Here is the schedule for the regional closed beta.

Sept 16: Indonesia (only a small number of invites)

Sept 18: Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand

Early October: closed beta pauses for a few days with accounts being fully reset

All other regions will be coming “later.”

Players from the Philippines who were invited to the alpha back in June will be able to play the closed beta as well.

Here are the minimum requirements to play the regional closed beta on an Android device.

CPU: 4-core, 1.5 Ghz and above (32-Bit or 64-bit)

RAM: 1.5G

Resolution: 1280×720

Players can expect a wider beta release after this one concludes in a “few weeks.” Riot has said that they are moving region by region with the beta to “prioritize stability” and scale test a small group of servers.