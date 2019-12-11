League of Legends: Wild Rift closed beta footage allegedly leaked

League of Legends: Wild Rift is an upcoming mobile version of Riot Games’ popular MOBA. It was announced at Riot’s 10-year anniversary event in October, and so far, not much has been revealed about it. Some information may have been leaked today, though, according to a report from news site Mobile Mode Gaming.

The game should be released next year, so Riot is adding finishing touches and making sure that the game is running as it should—and that means closed beta testing.

One of the players allegedly involved in a closed beta test in Brazil, YikeZ, released some information about the game in a Q&A-style article on Mobile Mode Gaming. In the article, you can find a video posted to the YouTube channel “Not A Gamer,” showing footage of the game that’s allegedly from the closed beta test. While the article has claimed the footage is from one of these tests, that information hasn’t been confirmed.

The video itself shows gameplay, but the quality of the video leaves a lot to be desired. If this is an actual video of the beta test, it’s hard to see what the gameplay is actually like. It doesn’t answer any questions that weren’t already answered by Riot’s announcement of the game, either.

YikeZ provided some answers to questions regarding the game, however. He touched on the quality of the game and some of the mechanics. The game ran smoothly with low ping and minimal lag, according to the article. He claims the games are each about 18 minutes and there isn’t really a way to speed them up. He also touched on some of the mechanics, abilities, and items in the game.

The information shared by YikeZ hasn’t been corroborated with a known source from Riot, so it’s impossible to say if it’s legitimate at time of writing.