How every Oceanic League team will line up in 2023.

With the 2022 World Championship firmly in the rearview mirror, League of Legends teams around the globe now face another challenge⁠—free agency. In Oceania, that means sweeping roster shuffles, new-look groups, and a rush to build a title-worthy lineup before Split One in January.

Last time out, The Chiefs won handily. The team’s maiden League loss of the entire split came in the grand finals, when Pentanet.GG took a game off them in a 3–1 battle at Melbourne Olympic Park. Before that, they’d run 24–0.

That near-historic run was dampened a little by the squad’s winless campaign in North America at Worlds, but their domestic dominance cannot be ignored.

2023 marks a period of change for Oceania as a region too.

Starting from LCO 2023 Split One, any Australian team hoping to play internationally faces a tougher road. As confirmed by Riot last month, Oceania will send two seeded teams to the PCS playoffs. (This marks the first time in League history Australia hasn’t had a direct pathway to international events.)

The competition also has two new faces: Ground Zero Gaming (replacing the defunct ORDER) and Team Bliss (replacing Gravitas).

Here’s all the 2023 roster news ahead of January’s start date.

The Chiefs

Finished 1st in LCO 2022 Split Two

The Chiefs will always have their 27–1 run in Oceania, but a sobering Worlds sweep in Mexico City has led the reigning champions to another roster reshuffle. Their eyes will be on retaining their crown after snapping a six-year wait to ascend the Australian throne for the fifth time.

Top ⁠— Brandon “BioPanther” Alexander (reported)

Jungle ⁠— Leo “Babip” Romer

Mid ⁠— Ronald “Kisee” Vo ⁠(reported)

ADC ⁠— Quin “Raes” Korebrits (reported)

Support ⁠— (Previously Aladoric)

Dire Wolves

Finished 4th in LCO 2022 Split Two

The once-reigning kings of Oceania enjoyed two postseason runs in 2022 but were punted out of contention in fifth both times. If rumors around the organization’s new lineup are true, DW fortunes could change again next year.

Top ⁠— (Previously Zorenous/Shardblade)

Jungle ⁠— (Previously Poltron)

Mid ⁠— (Previously Siuman)

ADC ⁠— (Previously Danteh)

Support ⁠— (Previously Bulldawg)

Ground Zero Gaming

First season, acquired ORDER LCO slot

Ground Zero Gaming is replacing ORDER in the LCO. The long-standing Oceanic org acquired the franchise slot after ORDER went into administration.

Top ⁠— TBA

Jungle ⁠— TBA

Mid ⁠— TBA

ADC ⁠— TBA

Support ⁠— TBA

Kanga Esports

Finished 5th in LCO 2022 Split Two

Kanga snuck into the LCO postseason last split with a mixed 10–11 record and contested their first League finals bracket. They knocked fourth-seeded Dire Wolves out in four before a finals-bound PGG swept them out of finals.

Top ⁠— (Previously Lived)

Jungle ⁠— (Previously Foreigner)

Mid ⁠— (Previously Fighto)

ADC ⁠— (Previously Styled/Leemas)

Support ⁠— (Previously Benvi)

MAMMOTH

Finished 7th in LCO 2022 Split Two

Since representing Oceania at Worlds in 2019, Mammoth has finished eighth, seventh, eighth, eighth, seventh, and seventh, in that order. Between 2022’s two splits MEC scored 11 wins amid a series of lineup shuffles.

Top ⁠— (Previously Tronthepom/Papryze)

Jungle ⁠— (Previously Meifan)

Mid ⁠— (Previously Reufury)

ADC ⁠— (Previously Voice/District)

Support ⁠— (Previously Rocco/Ali G)

PEACE

Finished 6th in LCO 2022 Split Two

Despite boasting a strong lineup, PEACE slid to sixth with a 9–12 record in Split Two last season and failed to contest finals. The question of player pay (they have failed to pay a host of their players from the 2021 and 2022 seasons despite promises otherwise) still hangs over the org’s head.

Top ⁠— (Previously Thien)

Jungle ⁠— (Previously LeeSA)

Mid ⁠— (Previously Apii)

ADC ⁠— (Previously Violet)

Support ⁠— (Previously Gunkrab)

Pentanet.GG

Finished 3rd in LCO 2022 Split Two

PGG ran third last split and lost to ORDER in the upper bracket. They rallied in round two, blew Kanga away in three, ousted ORD in the revenge match by the same margin, and took a game off the previously invincible Chiefs in a grand final defeat. Expect Pentanet to stay right in the title hunt in 2023.

Top ⁠— (Previously Winterer)

Jungle ⁠— (Previously BalKhan)

Mid ⁠— (Previously Yuri)

AD carry ⁠— Vincent “Violet” Wong (reported)

Support ⁠— Yao “Apii” Jian-Jing (reported)

Team Bliss

First season, acquired Gravitas LCO slot

Bliss is the second of two LCO newcomers in 2023. They acquired a League slot from perennial wooden spooners and competition strugglers Gravitas.

Top ⁠— TBA

Jungle ⁠— TBA

Mid ⁠— TBA

ADC ⁠— TBA

Support ⁠— TBA

The LCO and Oceanic League action is expected to return to our screens towards the end of Jan. 2023. Split One started on Monday, Jan. 24 earlier this year.